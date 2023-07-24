Signaturefd LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.