Signaturefd LLC Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $236.08 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average of $218.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.