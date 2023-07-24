Signaturefd LLC Sells 940 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 497,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 80.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541,337 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

