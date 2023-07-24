Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $169.83 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.42.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

