Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

