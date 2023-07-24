Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $143.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.06 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

