Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 4,248 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Price Performance

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $59.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.73. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

