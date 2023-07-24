SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

KCE opened at $92.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $93.82.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

