State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $165.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -827.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average is $129.18. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.18.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

