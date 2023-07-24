State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $33.05 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

