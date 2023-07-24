State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 87,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,087.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,506 shares of company stock worth $5,171,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

IPGP stock opened at $132.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

