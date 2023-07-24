State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 734,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 524,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after purchasing an additional 272,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

SWX opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -65.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 70,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,252.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at $613,341,198.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at $627,023,128.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 70,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at $613,341,198.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.