State of Michigan Retirement System Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO Stock Down 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.