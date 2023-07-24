State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.27 Million in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $7,927,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Exponent by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Exponent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $95.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EXPO. TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.