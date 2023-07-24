State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Neogen

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.