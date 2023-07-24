State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,700 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in F.N.B. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.