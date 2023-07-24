State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFM opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.