State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.42.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

AMG opened at $162.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

