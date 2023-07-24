State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

