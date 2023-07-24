State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,900 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,525,000 after buying an additional 1,509,663 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,291,000 after acquiring an additional 842,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. Western Union’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

