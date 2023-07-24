State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after acquiring an additional 252,844 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,708,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,296,000 after acquiring an additional 241,224 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOMB opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.43 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

