State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,516,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 556,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

