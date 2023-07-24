State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Valaris by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

VAL opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

