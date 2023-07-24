Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after purchasing an additional 397,194 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

SNPS opened at $454.00 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.11. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

