T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Stock Position Lowered by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.