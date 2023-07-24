Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $412.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

