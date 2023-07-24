Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $117.64.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

