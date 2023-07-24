Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 240.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Textron by 129.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Textron Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $67.63 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.