Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Textron by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TXT opened at $67.63 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.