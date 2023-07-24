The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.85 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.