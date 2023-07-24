Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilray Company Profile

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

