Tnf LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tnf LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $103.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

