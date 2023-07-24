Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Trex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trex by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Trex by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

