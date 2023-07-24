United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

