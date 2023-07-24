Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

