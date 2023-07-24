Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCR stock opened at $287.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $297.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

