Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after buying an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,243,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $85.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

