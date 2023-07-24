Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.