Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $199.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

