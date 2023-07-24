Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,587 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $154.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

