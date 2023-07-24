Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,880,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after buying an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL opened at $102.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $105.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

