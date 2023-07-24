Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $157.90 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average of $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

