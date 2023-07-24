Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $78.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

