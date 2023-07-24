Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,595,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,655,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,540,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $148.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

