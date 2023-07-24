Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,295,000 after purchasing an additional 163,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI opened at $115.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.15. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

