Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 354 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $95.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.