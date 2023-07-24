Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after buying an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.