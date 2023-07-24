Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 160.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $340,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,046,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $340,834.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,046,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,269,446.

Snap Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.74 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

