Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $211.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

