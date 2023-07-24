Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.72. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

